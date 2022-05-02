Apple $95 Million Deal Over iPhone Replacements Gets Final Nod

A $95 million class settlement resolving allegations that Apple Inc. provided consumers with subpar warranty-replacement iPhones and iPads got the final nod from a federal court in California.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers were awarded nearly $27 million in fees, close to their request, according to the order in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Vicky Maldonado and Justin Carter alleged Apple breached its extended warranty agreements when it sent out purportedly comparable replacement devices that weren’t equivalent to new, as the company had promised.

The class, certified in 2019, includes customers who bought AppleCare and AppleCare+ plans between July 20, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2021, and who received a refurbished device.

Some 153 class members opted out of the deal, and there were no valid objections, the court said in its April 29 order.

The court also approved a $15,000 incentive award to Maldonado and a $12,500 award to Carter.

Judge William H. Orrick preliminarily approved the deal late last year.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers had asked for nearly $27.6 million in fees.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP represents the consumers. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP represents Apple.

The case is Maldonado v. Apple, Inc., N.D. Cal., No. 3:16-cv-04067, 4/29/22.