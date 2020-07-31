EPA Proposes Registering Weedkiller Alternative to Glyphosate

The EPA has proposed registering tiafenacil as an alternative to glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer AG’ s Roundup, as some weeds have become increasingly resistant to the widely used herbicide.

The need for additional herbicides such as tiafenacil on glyphosate-resistant weeds is growing, the EPA said in an announcement Friday, adding that “herbicide resistance presents a significant financial, production and pest management issue for growers throughout the nation.”

Meanwhile, Roundup has been the subject of more than 125,000 lawsuits brought by users who claim the weedkiller caused their cancers.

“There are no risks of concern to human health when...