McDonald’s, Cava Food Wrappers May Have PFAS, Study Finds

Food chains like McDonald’s and Cava are likely using chemicals in their food packaging that’s been linked to health issues, according to new research from two consumer advocacy groups.

The Mind the Store campaign and Toxic-Free Future sampled 38 wrappers, boxes, and bowls from six food chains across three states. It found that 14 of those samples had high fluorine levels, indicating that they include potentially harmful compounds known as “forever chemicals,” according to the report released Thursday.

Forever chemicals—also referred to as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS—don’t break down naturally, and “exposure to high levels of PFAS may impact the immune system,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Food and Drug Administration has been researching the effects of these chemicals for years and how much regulatory oversight they need to use to keep them at safe levels. Three companies agreed last week to stop selling forever chemicals as food packaging components under deals with the FDA.

The six chains analyzed in the study also included Burger King, Wendy’s, Freshii, and Sweetgreen. Of those, only Sweetgreen has plans in place to reduce their use of PFAS, the groups said in the report.

Sweetgreen said it’s phasing out PFAS in its bowls by the end of 2020, according to the report.