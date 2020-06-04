West Virginia Governor’s Coal Company Must Face Pollution Suit

A settlement with the federal government doesn’t stop environmental groups from suing a coal company owned by West Virginia’s governor over its mine’s alleged discharge of pollutants into nearby waters, a West Virginia federal court ruled, rejecting the company’s motion to dismiss.

The groups say Bluestone Coal Corp.'s discharges at its Red Fox Surface Mine violate the Clean Water Act and the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. The Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, Appalachian Voices, and Sierra Club say that the mine is releasing selenium above limits set in its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit....