Older PFAS That EPA Thought Obsolete Still Used, Agency Told (3)

By Pat Rizzuto

April 30, 2020, 4:31 PMUpdated: April 30, 2020, 10:27 PM

Trade associations and industry attorneys have told the EPA it can’t issue a planned PFAS regulation as proposed, because their members still rely on older versions of the so-called “forever chemicals” that the agency thought were no longer used in the U.S.

The groups’ comments mean the Environmental Protection Agency will have to narrow a regulation (RIN 2070–AJ99) it proposed to control imported goods made with older per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that can break down into perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

The agency thought production and the coating use of these older PFAS had...

