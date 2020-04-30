Older PFAS That EPA Thought Obsolete Still Used, Agency Told (3)

Trade associations and industry attorneys have told the EPA it can’t issue a planned PFAS regulation as proposed, because their members still rely on older versions of the so-called “forever chemicals” that the agency thought were no longer used in the U.S.

The groups’ comments mean the Environmental Protection Agency will have to narrow a regulation (RIN 2070–AJ99) it proposed to control imported goods made with older per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that can break down into perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS).

The agency thought production and the coating use of these older PFAS had...