New York Lawmakers Move to Ban Pesticides at Summer Camps

New York would be the first in the nation to ban the use of pesticides at children’s summer camps under legislation passed by state lawmakers on Thursday.

The bill (A.528A/S.4478A) the Assembly approved 109-38 would prohibit day and overnight camps from applying pesticides to playgrounds, athletic or playing fields.

The state since 2011 has banned pesticides on school and day-care center grounds. “This is an extension recognizing that children are not mini-adults and their exposure to pesticides could lead to many health impacts,” Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D), the camp bill sponsor, said during the floor vote.

The state ...