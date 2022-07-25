Judge Reinstates Order Blocking Pa. From Climate Group (1)

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday reinstated his earlier preliminary injunction against outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) planned entry into an 11-state pact to address greenhouse gas emissions.

The order from Judge Michael H. Wojcik of Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court again stops the state from implementing, administering, or enforcing a final rulemaking that would put Pennsylvania into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Wojcik’s July 8 order had been temporarily on hold pending appeals from Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Quality Board. That ruling was then automatically stayed, which happens in Pennsylvania whenever an injunction is issued against a state governmental entity and the state appeals to the Supreme Court, said Kevin Garber, an environmental attorney with Babst, Calland, Clements, and Zomnir PC.

But in his Friday order reinstating his earlier preliminary injunction, Wojcik wrote that a group of state lawmakers who filed one of two challenges against Wolf’s RGGI plan had “satisfied their burden of proof to establish the requirements” to vacate the stay.

At the heart of Wojcik’s original decision was the question of whether the state’s rule undermines the legislature’s exclusive right to impose taxes and enter interstate compacts. The judge found that RGGI’s opponents successfully raised substantial questions about whether the rulemaking constitutes an impermissible tax.

‘Substantial Legal Question’

Wojcik will next hold hearings on three cases—one brought by the Republican lawmakers, the other by a coalition of energy and labor groups—that will turn on largely the same legal arguments that he considered in his July 8 decision. One hearing is expected in September and another in November; the date of the third one isn’t yet known.

To Garber, the Monday ruling reconfirms the judge “believes there’s a substantial legal question” over the tax issue.

Timothy Fox, a vice president at energy analyst ClearView Energy Partners, said earlier this month that Wojcik’s original decision is “a big deal” that implies “better than even odds of success for the petitioners.”

But Wojcik’s Monday ruling doesn’t provide any clues about how the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will rule on pending state appeals to that court over whether the Commonwealth Court should have issued its injunction in first place, according to Garber.

The seven-member Pennsylvania Supreme Court has five justices who ran as Democrats.

On July 13, a third lawsuit was filed against Wolf’s RGGI plan by natural gas companies Calpine Corp., Tenaska Westmoreland Management LLC, and Fairless Energy LLC. That suit hinges on largely the same arguments brought in the other two cases.

Environmentalists see Pennsylvania’s entry into RGGI as a top priority because the state ranks among the nation’s biggest producers of gas, coal, nuclear power, overall electrical generation, and net electricity exports.

The Wolf administration has said joining RGGI would create 27,000 jobs and $1.9 billion in economic gains within the state.

RGGI’s member states include Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.