EPA Moves to Tighten Toxic Air Pollution Limits for Boilers (1)

The EPA wants to keep carbon monoxide limits in its proposal to tighten toxic air pollution limits for heavy duty boilers and process heaters used in refineries and other industrial plants.

A federal appeals court in Washington has twice asked the Environmental Protection Agency to explain why it chose to use carbon monoxide as a proxy pollutant, or surrogate, in place of the hazardous organic pollutants, such as formaldehyde, that the boiler rule would target. The court also remanded the EPA’s decision to set an emissions limit of 130 parts per million for carbon monoxide.

“With this action,...