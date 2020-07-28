3M Trial Over PFAS Contamination Pushed to 2021, CEO Says

3M Co.'s earliest trial related to PFAS chemicals is likely to be in 2021 instead of this year, the company’s chief executive officer, Mike Roman, said during a quarterly earnings call Tuesday.

The company, which made chemicals that are part of the family of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is facing multiple lawsuits related to the chemicals’ presence in the environment, especially in drinking water.

3M recently signed an agreement with Alabama to assess PFAS risks and address contamination in the northwestern part of the state, potentially associated with its Decatur, Ala., facility. It is unclear how much the company will spend on this effort.

PFAS have been used to manufacture nonstick and stain-resistant coatings for use in products such as Teflon and Scotchgard.

The chemicals may cause adverse health effects, including developmental harm to fetuses, testicular and kidney cancer, liver tissue damage, immune system or thyroid effects, and changes in cholesterol, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.