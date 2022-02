Kraft Heinz Food Co. is facing a new suit by a former employee who was fired shortly after reporting that bones were getting into the bacon made at a company plant, according to a complaint filed in federal court in South Carolina.

William Finley worked at the Kraft Heinz Newberry Plant as a production manager. In February 2020, Finley reported to his direct manager, Josh Harp, and two other managers in the project management and quality control departments that the X-ray machines had not been properly calibrated and bones were going into the bacon made and packaged at the plant, ...