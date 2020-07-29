EPA Hopes to Respond Soon to SCOTUS Maui Decision, Wheeler Says

The EPA could take action soon on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision that some indirect water pollution requires Clean Water Act permits, agency head Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday.

“We’ve been looking at it in great detail,” the Environmental Protection Agency administrator said during a webinar at the Heritage Foundation think tank. “And we will be announcing something hopefully shortly on our approach.”

He stressed that the agency is weighing how to implement the ruling “in a fair and balanced manner across the country.”

The high court in April said indirect pollution triggers the Clean Water Act’s requirements when it’s...