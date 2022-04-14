Bloomberg Law
Health Law & Business

United Denies Reneging on Offer to Restore Unvaccinated Workers

By Laurel Brubaker Calkins

April 14, 2022, 8:05 PM

United Airlines Inc. told a federal appeals court that unvaccinated workers were given their old jobs back to the extent possible under current Covid-vaccination requirements more than 30 nations have placed on professional flight crews.

  • A pilot and flight attendant last week accused United of reneging on its public promise to let unvaccinated employees, placed on indefinite unpaid leave under the carrier’s jab-or-job policy, resume their former jobs “with their usual pay and benefits”
  • The crew members complained they are barred from working more-lucrative international flights they previously flew, forcing them to work longer hours to earn as much on ...

