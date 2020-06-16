Watchdog Ranking Grades Chemical Companies on Sustainability (1)

Dutch multinational Royal DSM is the world’s most sustainable chemicals company, according to a watchdog group’s report based on companies’ efforts to phase out hazardous substances and replace them with safer alternatives.

Meanwhile, Asian and U.S. chemicals companies broadly lag their European counterparts in committing to phase out dangerous substances, according to the ranking, which covers 35 companies and was published Tuesday by the International Chemical Secretariat, known as ChemSec. The chemical safety advocacy group was founded in Sweden in 2002.

Royal DSM, which produces food ingredients, plastics, and coatings, was graded B, on a scale of A-plus to D-minus,...