EPA Sued for Failing to Act on Arizona Air Pollution

The EPA is violating the Clean Air Act by failing to take final action on Arizona’s state implementation plan for fine particle pollution in West Pinal County, and failing to determine whether the area meets National Ambient Air Quality Standards, according to a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club in Arizona federal court.

The Environmental Protection Agency designated the county as “nonattainment” for particulate matter NAAQS in 2012, and particulate pollution levels in the area are “among the worst in the nation,” according to the lawsuit.

Air particle pollution is a serious threat to human health, as the particles can...